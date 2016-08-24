"I got sucked under for, like, five minutes," Britney Spears told BBC Radio 1 host DJ Scott Mills

Britney Spears Recounts the OMG Moment She Got Caught in '6-Foot Waves' in Hawaii

Britney Spears is “stronger than yesterday” after experiencing a scary situation while vacationing in the tropics.

On Wednesday, the "Make Me" singer, 34, playfully recounted a story to BBC Radio 1 about how she “almost drowned” in the Pacific Ocean while vacationing in Hawaii earlier this summer.

“I went out and I thought it was like a wave pool, and I was like, ‘This is so nice and refreshing and just beautiful,'” she told host DJ Scott Mills in an interview. “But the thing I didn’t think about is when you come back, the waves really come in hard.”

The soothing getaway turned scary when she found herself sucked under the ocean by powerful “6-foot waves.”

“I got sucked under for, like, five minutes. I literally almost drowned. And I’m like, where is my security? They’re just going to let me die here?” Spears recalled. “And then I came in again and another wave took me under.”

Now that Spears is safe and sound, she’s slated to perform material from her upcoming album Glory – due out on Friday – at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. She’s even toying with the idea of performing at the 2017 Super Bowl.