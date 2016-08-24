Britney Spears Recounts the OMG Moment She Got Caught in '6-Foot Waves' in Hawaii
Britney Spears is “stronger than yesterday” after experiencing a scary situation while vacationing in the tropics.
On Wednesday, the "Make Me" singer, 34, playfully recounted a story to BBC Radio 1 about how she “almost drowned” in the Pacific Ocean while vacationing in Hawaii earlier this summer.
“I went out and I thought it was like a wave pool, and I was like, ‘This is so nice and refreshing and just beautiful,'” she told host DJ Scott Mills in an interview. “But the thing I didn’t think about is when you come back, the waves really come in hard.”
The soothing getaway turned scary when she found herself sucked under the ocean by powerful “6-foot waves.”
“I got sucked under for, like, five minutes. I literally almost drowned. And I’m like, where is my security? They’re just going to let me die here?” Spears recalled. “And then I came in again and another wave took me under.”
When Spears finds down-time during her Piece of Me Las Vegas residency, she often jets off to the islands for a fun trip of fun in the sun with her two children – Sean Preston, 10, and Jayden James, 9.
Now that Spears is safe and sound, she’s slated to perform material from her upcoming album Glory – due out on Friday – at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. She’s even toying with the idea of performing at the 2017 Super Bowl.
“I would have to have a little support group, another artist, of course,” the Grammy winner, who last performed at the Super Bowl in 2001 with ‘NSYNC and Aerosmith, said. “I don’t think you would ever do the Super Bowl alone. That would be kind of scary.”