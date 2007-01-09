Britney Spears, Paris Hilton Top Mr. Blackwell's Worst-Dressed List

The style arbiter calls Spears and Hilton "style-free and fashion deprived"

Britney Spears and Paris Hilton tied for No. 1 on Mr. Blackwell’s 47th annual “Worst Dressed Women List,” the retired designer revealed Tuesday.

Calling them “two peas in an over-exposed pod” and “style-free and fashion deprived,” Blackwell dubbed Spears and Hilton the “Screamgirls.”

Blackwell didn’t limit his nitpicking to young stars such as 20-year-old Lindsay Lohan (No. 3), who went, he claims “from adorable to deplorable” – also targeted, in No. 10 spot, was 57-year-old Meryl Streep, even though she played a fashionista in The Devil Wears Prada.

Escaping Blackwell’s barbs are his “Fabulous Fashion Independents for 2006,” including Kate Winslet, Angelina Jolie and Helen Mirren.