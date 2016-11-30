FIRST LOOK: 'Britney Spears' and 'Kevin Federline' Get Hitched in Lifetime's Britney

It’s like a flashback to 2004!

Pop princess Britney Spears is getting the Lifetime biopic treatment, and PEOPLE has the first images of Natasha Bassett as Spears and Clayton Chitty as Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline.

PEOPLE had the exclusive photos of Spears and Federline’s wedding day back in September 2004, and the current issue of the magazine features images of Bassett and Chitty recreating their nuptials.

The real-life Spears filed for divorce from Federline in November 2006, just two months after giving birth to their second child, Jayden James.

Clayton Chitty (as Kevin Federline) and Natasha Bassett (as Britney Spears) in Britney Lifetime

The TV movie also stars Nathan Keyes as Spears’ teenage sweetheart Justin Timberlake and Kelly McCabe as Spears’ first husband, Jason Alexander, to whom she was wed for just 55 hours.

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears Wows Audience at Apple Music Festival in London!

Spears’ father, Jamie, and mom, Lynne, will be played by Matthew Harrison and Nicole Oliver. Peter Benson will play the singer’s longtime manager Larry Rudolph and Markian Tarasiuk will star as Spears’ backup dancer Wade Robson.

Tamara Thorsen rounds out the cast as Jenna Dewan-Tatum, who was once a backup dancer for Timberlake’s band ‘NSYNC.