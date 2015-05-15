Kevin Federline on His Blended Family with Britney Spears: 'Time Heals Everything'
"We both have somebody else we're happy [with]," Federline said
No hard feelings here.
Kevin Federline and ex-wife Britney Spears have been amicably co-parenting for years, despite weathering a nasty split.
So, what’s the secret for the friendly exes?
“Time. Time heals everything,” Federline tells Canada’s etalk for a segment airing Friday night.
The deejay, 37, and Spears, 33, co-parent their sons Sean Preston, 9, and Jayden James, 8, and often attend their sporting events together.
“The family is great,” he said. “It’s been a long, long journey, but I think where both of us are now, we both have somebody else we’re happy [with]. Everything just works.”
Federline remarried in 2013, tying the knot with Victoria Prince. The pair have two daughters together – Jordan Kay, 3½, and Peyton Marie, 13 months.
As for Spears, she’s happily dating filmmaker and philanthropist Charlie Ebersol, and having fun balancing motherhood with her Las Vegas residency. (She’s also got a new single and video, “Pretty Girls,” with Iggy Azalea!)
“Now you get older, you start looking at life a different way. Kids will make you do that. Age makes you do that on its own,” added Federline. “I enjoy my life now. I live in the moment with everything I do.”