"We both have somebody else we're happy [with]," Federline said

Kevin Federline on His Blended Family with Britney Spears: 'Time Heals Everything'

No hard feelings here.

So, what’s the secret for the friendly exes?

“Time. Time heals everything,” Federline tells Canada’s etalk for a segment airing Friday night.

The deejay, 37, and Spears, 33, co-parent their sons Sean Preston, 9, and Jayden James, 8, and often attend their sporting events together.

“The family is great,” he said. “It’s been a long, long journey, but I think where both of us are now, we both have somebody else we’re happy [with]. Everything just works.”

Federline remarried in 2013, tying the knot with Victoria Prince. The pair have two daughters together – Jordan Kay, 3½, and Peyton Marie, 13 months.

