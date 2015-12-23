Britney Spears Jokes About 'Getting Older' – But Her Fresh-Faced Selfie Might Fool You!
The singer shares a reality of aging on Instagram
Few "Pretty Girls" are more relatable than Britney Spears.
On Tuesday, the 34-year-old music icon shared a new selfie on Instagram, perfectly capturing her flowing blonde locks, bright skin, and chic spectacles. Still, Spears was feeling the effects of time.
“Getting older… I need my glasses!” she wrote.
The singer has been taking her social media game to new levels recently. In addition to sharing adorable photos of her sons – Sean, 10, and Jayden, 9 – she has been turning the lens on herself.
Last week, Spears revealed new golden tresses in a selfie, and earlier this month, she showed off her super-toned abs in a hot snap.
But the biggest treat of them all: proof that Spears was hard at work on her forthcoming ninth studio album in November.