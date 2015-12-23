The singer shares a reality of aging on Instagram

Britney Spears Jokes About 'Getting Older' – But Her Fresh-Faced Selfie Might Fool You!

Few "Pretty Girls" are more relatable than Britney Spears.

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old music icon shared a new selfie on Instagram, perfectly capturing her flowing blonde locks, bright skin, and chic spectacles. Still, Spears was feeling the effects of time.

“Getting older… I need my glasses!” she wrote.

The singer has been taking her social media game to new levels recently. In addition to sharing adorable photos of her sons – Sean, 10, and Jayden, 9 – she has been turning the lens on herself.

Last week, Spears revealed new golden tresses in a selfie, and earlier this month, she showed off her super-toned abs in a hot snap.