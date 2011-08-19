10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Britney Spears saddles up for a Jersey Shore mane event, plus more from Anne Hathaway, Anderson Cooper and other stars
By Kiran Hefa and Karen J. Quan Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Courtesy Pauly D

"Hope you enjoyed your dance! Was tough getting my legs around that big blowout"
Britney Spears, after giving her opening act DJ Pauly D a surprise lap dance during her Femme Fatale tour stop in Montreal, on Twitter

2 of 10

Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty; Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks

"I'm prouder of my weight loss than my Oscar!"
– A slimmed-down Jennifer Hudson, on dropping from a size 16 to a 6, to Self magazine

3 of 10

Credit: Inset: Landov

"So, Depardieu created his own little jet stream. Or as the French would say, wee wee."
– CNN's Anderson Cooper, poking fun at French actor Gérard Depardieu's airplane urination incident before collapsing into a giggle fit on his show Anderson Cooper 360

4 of 10

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

"It's a fake farm, but it doesn't feel fake, Jimmy. I was leaving dinners to harvest."
Emma Stone, on the Farmville obsession that forced her to quit Facebook, on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon

5 of 10

Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

"To say I came out implies that I was once in. Let me be straight about that – no pun intended [laughs] – I never came out from anywhere."
The Playboy Club star Amber Heard, who never hid her sexuality but prefers to keep her private life private, to Playboy

6 of 10

Credit: WENN; Inset: Getty

"When I'm really excited about something, I poop."
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, sharing her dirty secrets, to PEOPLE

7 of 10

Credit: Splash News Online; Inset: Mitch Haddad/ABC

"[Kate said] she will now devote more time to motivational speaking. Why not? She's already motivated millions of people to not have kids."
Jimmy Kimmel, on Kate Gosselin's new career following the cancellation of Kate Plus 8, in his opening monologue

8 of 10

"Yo, I'm a paparazzi, I don't play no Yahtzee. I go pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, my camera's up your cr---h."
Anne Hathaway, channeling Lil Wayne in a rap about her newfound paparazzi attention, on Conan

9 of 10

Credit: City of Forney/Pacific Coast News

"I like his music and I like him. And I thought, why not have a street in my hometown named after my favorite singer?"
– Eleven-year-old Caroline Gonzalez, on naming a street in Forney, Texas, after Justin Bieber when she was appointed "mayor for a day", to E! Online

10 of 10

Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup

"Nothing! A kiss and a congratulations."

Tyra Banks, on what she's going to get pal and bride-to-be Kim Kardashian as a wedding gift, to PEOPLE

