10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Hope you enjoyed your dance! Was tough getting my legs around that big blowout"
– Britney Spears, after giving her opening act DJ Pauly D a surprise lap dance during her Femme Fatale tour stop in Montreal, on Twitter
"I'm prouder of my weight loss than my Oscar!"
– A slimmed-down Jennifer Hudson, on dropping from a size 16 to a 6, to Self magazine
"So, Depardieu created his own little jet stream. Or as the French would say, wee wee."
– CNN's Anderson Cooper, poking fun at French actor Gérard Depardieu's airplane urination incident before collapsing into a giggle fit on his show Anderson Cooper 360
"It's a fake farm, but it doesn't feel fake, Jimmy. I was leaving dinners to harvest."
– Emma Stone, on the Farmville obsession that forced her to quit Facebook, on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon
"To say I came out implies that I was once in. Let me be straight about that – no pun intended [laughs] – I never came out from anywhere."
– The Playboy Club star Amber Heard, who never hid her sexuality but prefers to keep her private life private, to Playboy
"When I'm really excited about something, I poop."
– Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, sharing her dirty secrets, to PEOPLE
"[Kate said] she will now devote more time to motivational speaking. Why not? She's already motivated millions of people to not have kids."
– Jimmy Kimmel, on Kate Gosselin's new career following the cancellation of Kate Plus 8, in his opening monologue
"Yo, I'm a paparazzi, I don't play no Yahtzee. I go pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, my camera's up your cr---h."
– Anne Hathaway, channeling Lil Wayne in a rap about her newfound paparazzi attention, on Conan
"I like his music and I like him. And I thought, why not have a street in my hometown named after my favorite singer?"
– Eleven-year-old Caroline Gonzalez, on naming a street in Forney, Texas, after Justin Bieber when she was appointed "mayor for a day", to E! Online
"Nothing! A kiss and a congratulations."
– Tyra Banks, on what she's going to get pal and bride-to-be Kim Kardashian as a wedding gift, to PEOPLE