Britney Spears: Gimme More (Unsolicited) Advice

Celebs from Ice-T to Dr. Phil offer Spears assistance, counseling – and even a place to sleep

Britney, you’re not alone out there.

A parade of show business types – from Ice-T to Sharon Osbourne – has offered Spears assistance, advice, even a place to stay. The latest: Dr. Phil McGraw, who says his couch is there for her – if her entourage would just let go.

“This is a girl who can turn this around, but she has to have someone look her in the eye and tell her the truth,” Dr. Phil told Ryan Seacrest on his KIIS-FM morning show Thursday. “I would be willing to sit down with her. … Just the two of us in a room. No agents, no handlers, no cameras.”

If tough love isn’t what the 25-year-old troubled pop star’s looking for, here are some other offers:

Tracy Morgan

The 30 Rock comedian thinks a higher power than Dr. Phil is in order. He got serious at VH1’s Hip Hop Honors at the Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC Thursday night, telling PEOPLE, “Britney needs to pray. She needs to get connected spiritually and she needs to join the real world and leave that artificial stuff alone and go get her kids.”

Sharon Osbourne

“This girl has never taken a break until she got married. And then she took a break. She had two babies,” Osbourne said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday. “I think she lost the plot and she needs help. She’s got to get herself away from L.A. She’s gotta get away from this town. Go away, get some therapy and she’s going to come back and be the Britney that we love and know.”

Tatum O’Neal

Definitely coming from the I’ve-been-there camp, O’Neal, 43, who tusseled with ex John McEnroe over custody of her children, says Spears “needs to be in recovery and get her disease of addiction together.”

“I relate to her and feel really sad for her,” O’Neal, who battled drug addition, told Entertainment Tonight.

Joey Fatone

The former N’ Syncher says that if Spears wants a getaway from life in the spotlight, she could “come over to my house, come to Orlando, get away from it all.” The Singing Bee host, a longtime friend of Spears, told Extra that she “needs some time, some time to really heal.”

His message: “I’m here for you, sweetheart.”

American Idol Judges

Never at a loss for show business advice, the judges from American Idol offered to go a step further and manage Spears’s career.

“We have decided we can bring Britney back,” says Simon Cowell, according to Fox News. “We are serious. We plan to buy her underpants, get her bigger shorts to perform in and get her away from her stupid friends.”

Timbaland

Superproducer Timbaland says the best way for Spears to get her career back on track is to do a duet with her ex-flame Justin Timberlake, an idea that Timbaland claims Spears scotched.

Timbaland told MTV News that Spears needs to “humble herself and make a phone call and say, ‘I’m sorry.'”

Fergie

The 32-year-old singer for the Black Eyed Peas, who once endured a crystal meth addiction, says what the 20-something stars in trouble like Spears and Lindsay Lohan really need is some breathing room.

“They’re young,” Fergie told PEOPLE. “I was young when I went through my stuff. Leave them alone. If they want to get better, they’re going to get better on their own.”

Rosie O’Donnell

When there were rumors that Spears would join Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors” show, featuring O’Donnell on the drums, the former View host offered emotional support.

“Brit, if you’re watching, honey, you and me – we’re gonna share, like, a backstage moment, ’cause I love you, kid!” O’Donnell says in a video blog shot during a concert tour stop in Texas.

Ice-T

Law & Order: SVU‘s heavyweight suggests Spears “come with a clean slate.” But, “in order to re-enter, you need to leave.”

The rapper-turned-actor also shared some words of wisdom from his mom with PEOPLE at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors. “I don’t have any bad wishes for her,” he said. “But my mama used to say, ‘You keep using the same ingredients, you’re making the same cake. If you want to make a new cake, you got to change the ingredients.’ ”

Kathy Griffin

Then there’s comedian Griffin, who says the root of Spears’s problems … are her roots.

“I’d like her just to wash her hair,” she told TMZ.com. “I’m going to start small.”

• Reporting by KARA WARNER