Spears will receive a key to the Las Vegas strip on Nov. 5, which will be known as "Britney Day"

Britney Spears Is Getting Her Own Holiday in November

Caesars Entertainment says pop star Britney Spears will get a key to the Las Vegas Strip and celebrate with her own dedicated day.

The Las Vegas-based casino giant has announced that it would host “Britney Day” at The LINQ Promenade starting at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Caesars says that starting at 8 a.m., the first 100 people who prove that they, too, are named Britney will get two tickets to Spears’s “Piece of Me” show at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino and a ride aboard the High Roller observation wheel.

The announcement follows reports that Caesars is talking with pop superstar Jennifer Lopez to also perform at Planet Hollywood.

RELATED: Britney Spears Treats Piece of Me Dancers to This Giant Italian Meal

A Caesars spokeswoman says it hasn’t made any offer to Lopez.

Clark County has handed out 10 “keys” to the Strip so far.

Want more stories like this?

Sign up for our newsletter and other special offers:

Thank you for signing up!

Britney Spears on Love, Tinder and Lingerie