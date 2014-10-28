Britney Spears Is Getting Her Own Holiday in November
Spears will receive a key to the Las Vegas strip on Nov. 5, which will be known as "Britney Day"
Caesars Entertainment says pop star Britney Spears will get a key to the Las Vegas Strip and celebrate with her own dedicated day.
The Las Vegas-based casino giant has announced that it would host “Britney Day” at The LINQ Promenade starting at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Caesars says that starting at 8 a.m., the first 100 people who prove that they, too, are named Britney will get two tickets to Spears’s “Piece of Me” show at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino and a ride aboard the High Roller observation wheel.
The announcement follows reports that Caesars is talking with pop superstar Jennifer Lopez to also perform at Planet Hollywood.
A Caesars spokeswoman says it hasn’t made any offer to Lopez.
Clark County has handed out 10 “keys” to the Strip so far.