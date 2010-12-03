Britney Spears Fights Back: 'Kiss My A--!'

Britney Spears has a message for anyone claiming she was physically abused by her boyfriend: pucker up.

Addressing her missive to “Star Magazine, Radar Online, Jason Alexander and the rest of you liars,” Spears Tweeted Thursday: “Ya’ll can kiss my lily white southern Louisiana ass!”

The sentiment was prompted by a tabloid report that Spears – who turned 29 Thursday – was abused by boyfriend Jason Trawick.

The allegation came from Spears’s one-time husband, Jason Alexander, whose 55-hour Las Vegas marriage to her was annulled in 2004. In the report, Alexander says Spears told him Trawick “beat on me,” and RadarOnline posted an audio clip of the alleged conversation between Alexander and Spears. The singer’s reps, however, deny the woman’s voice on the tapes belongs to the pop star.

Spears, who announced she has a new album coming out in March, also Tweets she is “off on a romantic weekend with Jason for my birthday. xoxo Brit.”

RELATED: Britney Spears Abuse Story Is ‘Utterly False,’ Says Rep