Britney Spears Flaunts Her Flexibility While Doing Splits In Hawaii

She’s still got it!

Britney Spears had no problem breaking out the splits as she flaunted her flexibility and killer body on vacation in Hawaii. The singer, 33, has never been shy in showing off her love for yoga, posting pics of her workout to her Instagram, and it looks like all that stretching is really paying off!

The mother-of-two struck the pose while wearing a striped bikini and relaxing in the sand with her two sons Sean Preston, 9, and Jayden James, 8.

Spears has been chronicling her sun-filled summer on social media. Earlier this week, she posted another snapshot from her tropical getaway featuring her two sons as they relaxed in the water with a resort backdrop. The picture also showed the singer rocking a purple bikini that just so happened to match her lavender ombré hair!

“Aloha,” she captioned the sweet picture.

This vacation comes two months after her split with ex Charlie Ebersol. Since the breakup, Spears has been spending quality time with her family before she must return to her Britney: Piece of Me Las Vegas show in August.