Britney Spears and Kate Hudson proved blondes have more fun in photos of their Saturday night hang session

Britney Spears Drops in on Kate Hudson's Game Night: 'Two Blondes ... Too Much Fun'

Blondes really do have more fun – well, if you’re Kate Hudson or Britney Spears, you definitely do.

The actress and pop star spent Saturday night together, as documented through photos on the new famous friends’ Instagrams.

Both women posed in black tank tops, with Hudson in a flat-brimmed hat and Spears still sporting her colored tips.

“That moment when @britneyspears shows up to your game night and your all like #itsbritneybitch,” Hudson, 36, wrote on the photo sharing site.

The Mother’s Day star and Spears, who posed with their arms around each other’s waists, are photobombed by friends in the picture.

Spears, 33, also shared two similar photos with Hudson.

“Two blondes… Too much fun,” wrote Spears on Instagram. “Loved hanging with you last night @katehudson!”

