Britney Speared by David Crosby

Don’t invite Britney Spears and David Crosby to the same dinner party. The singer, 60, is far from smitten by the “shiny and new” in his field, Crosby told the Associated Press. Most impressively, he names names. “There’s some good people out there, but there’s a lot of fluff (too),” the graying rocker with the walrus moustache, on a break from his “Tour of America” with band mates Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Neil Young, told the news service. “Things like ‘N Sync and Britney (Spears). These people are about as deep as a birdbath.” Crosby, who has been making music professionally since the 1960s, also insists that there’s a prejudice against older artists by the press, despite a recent positive good review from “Rolling Stone” after Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young’s New York concert. (It was “Rolling Stone” that revealed two years ago that Crosby, through his donated sperm, had sired the two children of then-couple Melissa Etheridge and Julie Cypher.) “They really don’t even like having people like us still around,” Crosby said of the media. “They want to sell the newest product.” For the record, Spears is 40 years younger than Crosby.