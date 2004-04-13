Britney Pitches Own Reality Show: Report

As early as this summer, Britney Spears could be following in the footsteps of the Osbournes and Nick and Jessica. Reps for the pop princess are pitching a reality-TV series featuring backstage footage of her life on tour, says the Hollywood Reporter.

Offered with the title of “OnTourage” — pun intended — the series would point a camera into the lives of Spears and her entourage of dancers as they participate in the upcoming European leg of her Onyx Hotel Tour, which is scheduled to kick off in London April 27.

According to the trade paper, “OnTourage” is described as a six-episode cross between MTV’s “The Real World” and the 1991 feature-film documentary starring Britney’s idol, “Madonna: Truth or Dare.”

Spears, 22, would reportedly serve as narrator and even camera operator.

Filming would apparently require six weeks (one for each episode), and, to date, no network has been mentioned in connection with the TV proposal, says the Reporter, which notes what could be a big hitch: Each episode is budgeted to cost more than $1 million — and the whole point of the networks loving reality series is that they can be produced on the cheap.