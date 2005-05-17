Britney & Kevin Make Baby Talk

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline sat down for a joint interview with Ellen DeGeneres on her show that aired Tuesday.

Seeking insight into how their meeting developed into marriage, Ellen found out from Britney that she didn’t know immediately that she and Kevin were meant for each other, saying, “It evolved.” She also admitted that she was the one who proposed.

“Did he say yes right away?” Ellen wanted to know.

“Not right away,” Britney said. “I felt rejected.”

As Kevin explained his hesitation: “I told her it’s not right for the woman to ask the man, the man is supposed to get on one knee.” As the audience delivered a collective “Awww,” he added: “It took me about five minutes” before saying yes.

Sitting on Ellen’s sofa with his arm around his pregnant wife, Federline went silent when the hostess asked them both, “What’s the best part about being married?

Not that Britney jumped up to answer. She looked at her husband, and repeated the question to him. Finally, she suggested, “Um, having the baby?”

Then, he said, speculatively, “The baby?” But then he added, quite confidently: “The make-ups from the arguments are the best part. … Married or not, I love being with her. She’s very sweet.”

Britney chimed in, “The same.”

Having announced on April 12 that they are expecting a baby, the couple received gifts from DeGeneres, starting with a large package of diapers emblazoned with the slogan, “Oops … I Did It Again.”

To help the proud parents avoid the paparazzi, Ellen gave them baseball caps. Britney’s reads, “I’m not Britney Spears,” while Kevin’s says, “I’m not Kevin Federline.”

There was even one for the baby. The tiny one says: “I’m not their baby.”

The couple’s new reality show, Chaotic, premieres Tuesday on UPN. In a preview clip, Britney – in extreme close-up – stares directly into the camera and asks viewers, “Can you handle my truth? Can you? Can you?”