The Year's Reversals of Fortune

Spears‘s professional life is back on track, with her Femme Fatale album debuting at No. 1 and a sold-out tour to boot. And her personal life is stable and happy, thanks to longtime beau and new fiancé Jason Trawick. She was even honored with a tribute to her career at the MTV Video Music Awards. “The biggest mistake I’ve ever made [was] to not trust my instincts,” Spears said about turning her life around. “It’s just about listening to your gut in different situations.”