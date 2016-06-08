Palin and Meyer called off their wedding in May 2015

Are Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer Back Together? Mother of Two Wears Diamond Engagement Ring in New Photo

Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer may no longer be exes.

In a selfie shared on the Marine Corps vet’s Instagram Tuesday, the on-off again couple show off their beaming smiles. But what was shining brighter than both their grins was Palin’s diamond ring on that finger.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In addition, Meyer’s caption hinted of a reunited romance.

“On one hand, we know that everything happens for a reason, and there are no mistakes or coincidences,” he wrote. “On the other hand, we learn that we can never give up, knowing that with the right tools and energy, we can reverse any decree or karma. So, which is it? Let the Light decide, or never give up? The answer is: both.”

The pair, who share 5-month-old daughter Sailor Grace, announced their engagement in March 2015 but called off their wedding days before walking down the aisle in May 2015.

But fast forward to May of this year, Palin, 25, and Meyer, 27, have been spending time seemingly as a couple and as parents to their child.

Most recently, they went halibut fishing together as well as a family trip near the picturesque Alaskan mountains.

Palin and Meyer currently have joint legal and physical custody of their child. In March, an Alaskan judge ruled Meyer, who lives in Kentucky, could visit his daughter twice a month for four consecutive days.