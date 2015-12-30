Bristol Palin is “so in love” – with her new baby girl, Sailor Grace!

The second-time mom took to her Instagram one week after welcoming her daughter to share an aww-worthy photo of little Sailor Grace wrapped up in a blanket.

The newborn is closing her eyes and smiling sweetly in the photo, which Palin captioned, “So in love.”

Palin’s second child was born just two days before Christmas, prompting grandmother Sarah Palin to call her “the best gift ever!”

The former Alaska governor raved about her new granddaughter in a blog post last Thursday, writing, “Oh, perfect love!” She also praised her daughter for her “strength and good heart and your love of life.”

Last week, Palin shared a photo of Tripp, her 6-year-old son with ex-fiancé Levi Johnston, playing with his new sister. “My heart just doubled,” she captioned the photo.

Palin, who has not revealed the identity of Sailor’s father, announced her second pregnancy in a blog post in June.