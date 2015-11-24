Looks like Sailor is becoming a trend

Bristol Palin Reveals Her 'Coincidental' Baby Name Choice – Find Out What It Is!

Kristin Cavallari may have just had her baby girl, Saylor James, but there’s already another on the way!

On Monday, Bristol Palin took to Instagram to announce that she’d picked out the same name for her own daughter, due in December.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“When you find out Kristin Cavallari named her baby the exact name you are naming yours what a weird coincidence,” Palin, 25, wrote. “Congrats on your new bundle, and I do love her name Still naming my baby girl Sailor!”

For anyone who thinks Palin’s name choice was solely inspired by Cavallari, the Alaska native shared a photo of a personalized baby blanket and hat, inscribed with the name Sailor.

Just hours before Palin shared her announcement, Cavallari took to Instagram to reveal that she and hubby Jay Cutler welcomed their third child on Monday afternoon.