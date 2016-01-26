The single mother of two proudly shared a family photo on Monday

'Back to Real Life!' Bristol Palin Returns to Work One Month After Giving Birth to Daughter Sailor Grace

Bristol Palin is back to work just one month after giving birth to daughter Sailor Grace.

The single mother of two proudly shared a family photo on Instagram Monday to mark the end of her maternity leave.

“Back to real life today! I was fortunate enough to take the last month off to stay home with my babies,” Palin, 25, wrote adding, Today marks the first time I’ve left SailorG, but I could not be more thankful she’s in the best of hands!!”

On Dec. 23, Palin welcomed daughter Sailor Grace, whose father is former fiancé Dakota Meyer.

The daughter of former Republican vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin has been working as a doctor’s assistant for a dermatologist in Anchorage, Alaska, for the past six years after first child Tripp was born in 2009.

While leaving her two young kids may be difficult, Palin could possibly decorate her office with photos of her little ones, which she gushed about on Instagram.