Bristol Palin Brings Baby Sailor to Work Following Her One-Month Maternity Leave
The single mother of two recently returned to work after just one month of maternity leave
Bristol Palin‘s youngest is staying busy!
Days after she shared an adorable lunch with her older brother, Trip, Palin’s baby daughter, Sailor, went with her mom to work.
“Its bring your baby to work day today,” Palin, 25, captioned the Friday Instagram post.
The single mother of two recently returned to work after just one month of maternity leave, following Sailor’s December birth.
Sailotr is already bonding with her uncle: “Trig officially loves her #mybrotherhasmorechromosomesthanyou,” Palin, captioned a January Instagram photo, adding a cat emoji with heart eyes.
Since Tripp’s birth in 2009, Palin has worked as a doctor’s assistant for a dermatologist in Anchorage, Alaska.
“Back to real life today! I was fortunate enough to take the last month off to stay home with my babies,” Palin wrote on Instagram at the end of her leave. “Today marks the first time I’ve left SailorG, but I could not be more thankful she’s in the best of hands!!”