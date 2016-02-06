The single mother of two recently returned to work after just one month of maternity leave

Bristol Palin‘s youngest is staying busy!

Days after she shared an adorable lunch with her older brother, Trip, Palin’s baby daughter, Sailor, went with her mom to work.

“Its bring your baby to work day today,” Palin, 25, captioned the Friday Instagram post.

The single mother of two recently returned to work after just one month of maternity leave, following Sailor’s December birth.

Sailotr is already bonding with her uncle: “Trig officially loves her #mybrotherhasmorechromosomesthanyou,” Palin, captioned a January Instagram photo, adding a cat emoji with heart eyes.

Since Tripp’s birth in 2009, Palin has worked as a doctor’s assistant for a dermatologist in Anchorage, Alaska.