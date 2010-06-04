Bret Michaels Wants a Rockin' Legacy

Despite his narrow escape from death, Michaels wants to be remembered for his heart not his brain hemorrhage

What’s a rock legend to do after recovering from a brain hemorrhage? Go on tour – and get back to real life.

“I don’t want my legacy to be that I had a brain hemorrhage,” Bret Michaels, 47, tells the Associated Press. “I want it to be that I rocked, I treated people with respect and I made a lot of good friends along the way. I think that came back to me when I got sick. I truly believe if you’re a good person, and you spread love, then that love will come back to you.”

And in Michael s case, real life revolves around basking in the glory of winning NBC’s The Celebrity Apprentice, a solo concert tour and filming VH1 s new reality show Life As I Know It.

Despite his debaucherous reality-show past with Rock of Love, Michaels, on his his new series, highlights a more personal side, focusing on his life as a dad to daughters Raine and Jorja and his relationship with their mother, Kristi Lynn Gibson.

“I think he’s genuinely happy to be alive and happy for all the things he has in his life, but he’s really always been that way,” says VH1 executive vice president Jeff Olde. “Bret is not a different person now than before his health issues. I think maybe his priorities have shifted, but they were already shifting.”