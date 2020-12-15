The Breakout Stars of 2020
From I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel to Normal People's Paul Mescal, these celebs left their imprint on pop culture this year
Emma Corrin
The Hollywood newcomer wowed audiences with her portrayal of the late Princess Diana in season 4 of Netflix's The Crown. She not only embodied Diana Spencer physically — the iconic fluffy short hair and charming smile — she was also able to tap into the princess's charm and vulnerable side brilliantly on screen.
Michaela Coel
The mastermind behind the much-talked-about HBO dramedy, I May Destroy You, Coel, the show's writer, creator and star, presented a journey of personal identity but also tackled the subject of consent and what happens to someone after they are sexually assaulted.
BLACKPINK
The hottest girl group in the world, hailing from South Korea and formed through YG Entertainment, took 2020 by storm. In addition to streaming The Album, which features Selena Gomez and Cardi B alongside Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa, you can get an inside look into the life of BLACKPINK through their Netflix Light Up the Sky documentary and tune into their livestream concert, The Show, on Dec. 26 at 9 p.m. PT/Dec. 27 at 12 a.m. ET.
Chrishell Stause
The Selling Sunset sweetheart, Justin Hartley's ex-wife and a former soap star, hit a broader audience when she competed on Dancing with the Stars season 29. Although she got caught in the crossfire of some drama as the competition played out, she came out on top when she revealed that she's now dating DWTS pro dancer Keo Motsepe.
Jurnee Smollett & Jonathan Majors
The Lovecraft Country stars put on performances so outstanding and exhilarating that it is without question they deserve the copious award nominations and praise they're receiving. If you haven't watched the HBO sci-fi horror series by now, get to it immediately.
Paul Mescal
The Normal People actor went from "who's that?" to heartthrob once his Hulu series premiered in April. Mescal scored an Emmy nomination for the role and, more importantly, was named one of this year's Sexiest Men of the Year.
Midori Francis
As 2020 unraveled, we all desperately needed a heartwarming film to carry us into the holiday season. Netflix's Dash & Lily answered the call, and Francis warmed audiences with her delightful portrayal of Christmas-loving Lily.
Ziwe Fumudoh
The writer, comedian and host of her own YouTube and Instagram Live show took "iconic guests" and put them in the hot seat to answer rapid-fire questions about race in front of thousands of viewers watching in real-time. Fumudoh's genius also landed her a new Showtime Variety series that will feature interviews and comedy sketches, as well as unscripted scenes between herself and everyday people.
Anya Taylor-Joy
Chess became a trending topic when Taylor-Joy took on the role of Beth Harmon in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit. The star played out Harmon's rise as a chess prodigy — and showed how she juggled the limelight while battling addiction.
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer & Joanna Teplin
If you've had a sudden urge to reorganize your bookshelf by the colors of the rainbow, you can thank Clea and Joanna for that. Fans loved watching the organizing gurus turn their clients' (both celeb and otherwise) massive messes into organized paradises on Netflix.
Charli & Dixie D'amelio
TikTok's famous sisters took over the app with their viral dances, catchy singles and makeup collaborations. If you're not convinced yet of TikTok's influence, head to your nearest Dunkin' Donuts and pick up The Charli or stream Dixie's latest single with Wiz Khalifa. At only 16 and 19, these girls have amassed an insane following on the app: Charli leads with 102 million followers and Dixie is up there with 46 million.
Addison Rae
Another TikTok star to make a huge name for herself this year was 20-year-old Addison Rae. Her bubbly personality and impressive dance moves earned her big endorsement deals and a starring role in her first feature film, He's All That, which will feature a cameo by her new BFF, Kourtney Kardashian.