The hottest girl group in the world, hailing from South Korea and formed through YG Entertainment, took 2020 by storm. In addition to streaming The Album, which features Selena Gomez and Cardi B alongside Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa, you can get an inside look into the life of BLACKPINK through their Netflix Light Up the Sky documentary and tune into their livestream concert, The Show, on Dec. 26 at 9 p.m. PT/Dec. 27 at 12 a.m. ET.