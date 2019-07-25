“I’ve never had a birthday party. My family tried to throw one for me when I was 10 and no one came, because I was just bad at making friends,” theGood Place star said during a “Screen Test” video for W magazine. “I was very bully-able and very socially inept.”

“I was definitely not gorgeous as a child — and that’s definitely not to say that I think I necessarily am now,” she added. “I’m half Pakistani and part Indian, and came from a poor background. I was also mostly deaf until I was 12 years old. And so, I think those things inhibit your social skills and you miss a lot.”

Jamil also revealed that she didn’t have her first kiss until she was 21. “The film 40-Year-Old Virgin had just come out, and everyone that I knew gave me a copy of that film. So I had 25 copies,” she said. “And a friend of mine finally kissed me on a bench outside a bus stop, and it was the best and he was such a good kisser.”

The actress’s hearing was improved by a surgery that “replaced” her eardrum, and she told the outlet that her childhood difficulties actually helped her become more “observant” and emotionally intelligent in her adult life.