Bradley Cooper's Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Cast in Divergent Sequel
The British model and face of Burberry lands a supporting role in the Insurgent
Suki Waterhouse has been cast in the film Insurgent, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Waterhouse, who has been dating Bradley Cooper since 2013, will play Marlene, a member of one of the film’s sci-fi world factions called Dauntless. She joins a star-studded cast including Shailene Woodley, Theo James and Kate Winslet, who are all returning to the follow-up to the hit Divergent, which is based on Veronica Roth’s young-adult book series.
This will be the British model’s fourth film appearance. Waterhouse, 22, also had a previous television role on the TV series Material Girl in 2010.
Insurgent is set to hit theaters on March 20, 2015.