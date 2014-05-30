Bradley Cooper's Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Cast in Divergent Sequel

The British model and face of Burberry lands a supporting role in the Insurgent

By Andrea Billups
May 30, 2014 10:00 AM
Advertisement
Credit: Venturelli/Wireimage

Suki Waterhouse has been cast in the film Insurgent, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Waterhouse, who has been dating Bradley Cooper since 2013, will play Marlene, a member of one of the film’s sci-fi world factions called Dauntless. She joins a star-studded cast including Shailene Woodley, Theo James and Kate Winslet, who are all returning to the follow-up to the hit Divergent, which is based on Veronica Roth’s young-adult book series.

This will be the British model’s fourth film appearance. Waterhouse, 22, also had a previous television role on the TV series Material Girl in 2010.

Insurgent is set to hit theaters on March 20, 2015.

PHOTO: Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse Get Cozy at Sundance

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com