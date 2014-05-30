Bradley Cooper's Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Cast in Divergent Sequel

Suki Waterhouse has been cast in the film Insurgent, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Waterhouse, who has been dating Bradley Cooper since 2013, will play Marlene, a member of one of the film’s sci-fi world factions called Dauntless. She joins a star-studded cast including Shailene Woodley, Theo James and Kate Winslet, who are all returning to the follow-up to the hit Divergent, which is based on Veronica Roth’s young-adult book series.