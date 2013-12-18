He's not aging backwards, but Brad Pitt has managed to hit a half-century as gracefully as a person can

Brad Pitt Looks Better at 50 Than Any Other Man Who Has Ever Lived

Brad Pitt is 50 today. Let that sink in.

While he’s not aging backwards, the two-time PEOPLE Sexiest Man Alive has certainly managed to hit the half-century mark as gracefully as a person can. Stare at this picture of Pitt on the cover of AARP magazine, and then compare him to some of our favorite major stars in the year they turned 50.

Brad Pitt: Making other famous men seem average since 1963.

Bruce Willis, 2005

Bald is beautiful, but it is not youthful.

Billy Joel, 1999

We’ve said it before: Some men age well, some men age poorly, but no star has aged as expectedly as Billy Joel.

Robert DeNiro, 1993

De Niro here was almost halfway between Young Dangerous De Niro and Silly Meet the Parents De Niro.

Jack Nicholson, 1987

The glasses are doing a lot of work here.

Anthony Hopkins, 1987

Being a British thespian can lend an actor an air of wizened gravitas that American stars just can’t pull off.

Wilford Brimley, 1984

In Brimley’s defense, he was born looking 50.

Peter O’Toole, 1982

O’Toole’s famous hard living added to his legend, but also made it hard for him to keep his youthful good looks.

Sean Connery, 1980

When Brad Pitt wears a mustache, he looks like Errol Flynn. When Sean Connery wears mustache, he looks like … well, Sean Connery.

Marlon Brando, 1974

The Godfather

colors our memory of ’70s Brando, but the acting legend actually hit 50 looking pretty good.

Walter Matthau, 1970

Matthau was a grumpy old man even when he was still just a middle-aged man.

Watch PEOPLE’s video of Brad Pitt’s Greatest Hits: