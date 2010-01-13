Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Wyclef Jean Call for Haitian Earthquake Aid

In response to the massive earthquake that stuck Haiti on Tuesday, Wyclef Jean has called upon the international community to give immediate assistance to the island nation.

“The over 2 million people in Port-au-Prince tonight face catastrophe alone,” said Jean, 40. “We must act now.” He noted that people can help by donating to his Yele Haiti Foundation, either by texting “Yele” to 501501, which will automatically donate $5, or by going to the foundation’s Web site.

Also supporting the nation hit by disaster are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The couple issued a statement to JustJared.com Wednesday. “We are devastated by the news from Haiti. We will work closely with our good friend Wyclef Jean to support the humanitarian efforts on the island and help those who have been injured and left without homes and shelter.”

Jean, who was born in Haiti and has been active in supporting programs there, noted that President Obama is “ready to assist” the Haitian people,” but “the international community must also rise to the occasion and help the Haitian people in every way possible.”

The 7.0 magnitude quake, along with severe aftershocks, centered 10 miles from Port-au-Prince and destroyed much of the capital, leveling thousands of structures including hospitals, homes, offices buildings and shanties. Countless people are trapped in the rubble.

“I cannot stress enough what a human disaster this is, and idle hands will only make this tragedy worse,” said Jean.