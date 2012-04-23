Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Go Boating in the Galépagos Islands

Is Angelina Jolie just protecting her delicate skin from the sun or trying to go incognito while vacationing in the Galépagos Islands?

The stunning Oscar-winning star is pictured covering up in a long black dress, sunglasses and a wide-brimmed black hat while taking a boat ride with her fiancé Brad Pitt in new pictures released Monday.

The couple, who last week jetted to the Galépagos Islands with their six kids – Maddox, 10, Pax, 8, Zahara, 7, Shiloh, 5, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 3 – were pictured enjoying beach time with the family and taking a boat ride.

The family also spent their time exploring different islands on the 90-foot boat the Reina Silvia, as well as relaxing at their luxury oceanside villa.

But it hasn’t all been fun in the sun for Jolie, 36, who resumed her humanitarian work for the UN over the weekend by spending time with refugees by the San Miguel River in Ecuador.