Brad and Angelina: Eligible for Child Support?

It pays to live in France. Literally!

With their brood of six kids, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are eligible for almost $2,600 a month in child benefits – though it’s highly unlikely the couple will accept the cash.

Just before the birth of their twins, Knox and Vivienne, the movie stars moved into the Chateau Miraval in the south of France.

Pitt, 44, registered the family at the town hall in nearby Brignoles – making them qualify for France’s generous parenting subsidies. (The benefits are available to all families, regardless of their financial means.)

No one expects the Jolie-Pitt clan to cash in, but they are technically eligible for a “nanny payment” of $975.84 a month, not to mention an “orphan allowance” of $508.97 for each of their three adopted children. The grand total, $2,592.81, would be payable by check each month.

“We do not discuss individual benefits cases,” said a spokeswoman for the Brignoles council. “But [we] can confirm that all resident local families with young children are eligible for certain benefits.”