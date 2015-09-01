Boy with Down Syndrome Joins Big Sister in Heartwarming Acoustic Rendition of 'Titanium'
The adorable video shows the sibling's special bond
Irish siblings Leah and Noah Kirwan are capturing the hearts of people all over the world with their adorable acoustic rendition of David Guetta and Sia’s hit song, “Titanium.”
The duo’s music video, which has been viewed 500,000 times and shared by over 9,000 people through Leah’s Facebook page, features big sis on guitar and vocals, and brother Noah, who has Down Syndrome, on backup vocals (check out his adorable yawn at the beginning of the song!).
“Thought I’d do a duet with my favourite little man singing his favourite song, Tianium. Enjoy!” Leah shared on Facebook.
At the end, the brother and sister team high-five and share a sweet kiss to a job well done.