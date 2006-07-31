Boy George to Pick Up New York City Trash
The musician's court-ordered community service entails sanitation work
Boy George will be cleaning up in New York next month, though not in the way that will result in bank deposits.
After pleading guilty in March to the false reporting of a supposed burglary in his Manhattan apartment, the former Culture Club singer (real name: George O’Dowd), 45, will kick off five days of court-ordered community service by picking up trash on city streets, according to a sanitation department spokesman Vito Turso.
Beginning Aug. 14, the singer will be issued a shovel, broom, plastic bags and gloves. “This is the epitome of community service,” Turso tells New York’s Daily News. “It’s not like he’s going to be working in an air-conditioned office.”
Boy George, who has a history of battling drug problems, phoned police in October with his bogus tale of a break-in. While on the scene, responding officers found cocaine inside the singer’s apartment.
In June, A New York judge issued a stern warning – but no jail time – to Boy George over his procrastination at doing his community service.
“I’m not going to give you another chance,” Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Anthony Ferrara told the London-born musician. “If you don’t do the community service, I’ll make you a promise: You’re going through that door,” the jurist added, indicating the entrance to the jail cells.