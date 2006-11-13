Boston Legal's Julie Bowen Is Pregnant

The actress is expecting her first child with husband Scott Phillips

Boston Legal and Lost actress Julie Bowen, 37, is four months pregnant with her first child, she tells PEOPLE.

She’s certainly eating for two, she told PEOPLE at the Environmental Media Awards in Los Angeles. “(I’m) eating in the middle of the night. I’m like a bear. I wake up in the middle of the night, eat food and go back to sleep again. It’s not fun, but it’s a wild ride. I’m looking forward to it being over.”

Bowen, 37, said she wants to be surprised by the baby’s sex: “We could know, but I don’t want to know. No names yet, nothing.”

She also revealed that she’s enlisted Project Runway finalist (and fellow expectant mom) Laura Bennett for maternity fashion: “I called her up and asked her to make me a dress. I love her style, she dressed herself very well pregnant. So I asked her to send me a dress. She did, but it didn’t get here in time.”

Finding maternity clothes, she said, is “definitely is not my favorite thing in the world, because you’re stretching around a whole new body. What’s up with that? It’s like I’m 14 and have to figure out how to dress.”

Bowen and husband Scott Phillips, a real-estate investor, have been married since September 2004. He proposed the previous Thanksgiving, when she was starring as schoolteacher Carol Vessey on TV’s Ed.