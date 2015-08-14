'Bored' Al Gore Democrats Try to Find Him a Way into the 2016 Race

Supporters of former Vice President Al Gore have started talking amongst themselves, reportedly trying to decide if he could make another run for the White House, a new report released on Thursday by BuzzFeed reveals.

But a top Gore insider who is in touch with the former VP tells PEOPLE of the report: “Lots of this is bored people speculating about unlikely scenarios. There is nothing to the rumors that any of this involves Al Gore himself, as far as I can tell.”

Another source, close to the Gore family, outright laughed off the prospect saying: “They’d have to be masochists.”

But in recent days, “they re getting the old gang together,” a senior Democrat told BuzzFeed News. “They re figuring out if there s a path financially and politically.”

Gore, 67, lost the race to succeed President Bill Clinton in 2000. While he won the popular vote, his opponent, George W. Bush, won on the electoral vote, which resulted in the Supreme Court having to decide who would be President. If Gore were to consider a White House run for 2016, he’d be up against Clinton’s wife, Hillary, for the Democratic vote. While Gore has mostly slipped away from the public eye, choosing to focus his attention on environmental causes, his name pops up frequently as a potential candidate in primaries.

Hillary Clinton 67, appears to be the frontrunner for the Democratic party at this time.

A Franklin Pierce University/Boston Herald poll, released on Tuesday, put Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 73, ahead for the very first time, though that was just for one poll and just in New Hampshire.

Also in the mix is Vice President Joe Biden, who’s expected to announce his decision about a White House run by summer’s end.