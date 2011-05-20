Bono's Daughter Eve Hewson Makes Her Debut in Cannes

May 20, 2011

Bono must have taught his daughter Eve Hewson a thing or two about making an entrance.

The actress made her red-carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday wearing a daring black and pink Chanel gown to the screening of her new film, This Must Be the Place.

Hewson is in good company starring alongside Sean Penn in her first big movie role. The film follows an aging rock star on his quest to find his father’s persecutor, an ex-Nazi war criminal.

The 19-year-old previously made her acting debut in the indie film The 27 Club.

