"I will miss her terribly," Bertinelli says of Franklin, who played her mom on One DAy at a Time

Bonnie Franklin, who died of pancreatic cancer Friday, and Valerie Bertinelli go back nearly 40 years, to the sitcom One Day at a TIme, on which Franklin played her mother, Ann Romano.

Two years ago the actresses reunited professionally, on Bertinelii’s series Hot in Cleveland.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bertinelli said in a statement Friday: “My heart is breaking. Bonnie has always been one of the most important women in my life and was a second mother to me.”

“The years on One Day at a Time were some of the happiest of my life, and along with Pat [Harrington Jr.] and Mackenzie [Phillips] we were a family in every way.

“She taught me how to navigate this business and life itself with grace and humor, and to always be true to yourself. I will miss her terribly.”