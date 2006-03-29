Bon Jovi's Richie Sambora Breaks His Arm

The musician falls in his LA home, but the band plays on

Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora was treated for a broken left arm after a fall at home in Los Angeles last week, his rep tells PEOPLE.

Sambora’s arm is in a sling, but he will still perform when Bon Jovi begins the Japanese stadium leg of their “Have A Nice Day” World Tour on April 8 and is expected to be fully recovered by the time the band’s European swing begins in May.

No tour dates will be cancelled.

Last week the musician, 46, was also in the news over his divorce from Heather Locklear. In Los Angeles Superior Court, Sambora filed papers asking that the prenuptial agreement signed by the couple before they were married in 1994 be “enforced.”