Bobby Brown‘s wife Alicia Etheredge suffered a seizure on Saturday at an event following Bobbi Kristina Brown‘s funeral earlier that day, a source tells PEOPLE.

The incident occurred at a post-funeral repast that was hosted by Bobby Brown’s brother, Tommy Brown, at St. Marlo Country Club in Duluth, Georgia.

The source also noted that Alicia, who welcomed her daughter Bodhi Jameson Rein with Bobby in July, has been her husband’s “rock” through the weekend. They added that she stayed by his side throughout the events over the weekend and looked to be his main source of comfort.

The incident isn’t the first time that Etheredge has suffered a seizure.

Back in 2012 Etheredge suffered a seizure in the couple’s Kissimmee, Florida, hotel room while Bobby was on tour.

Bobbi Kristina died at age 22 on July 26 while in an Atlanta hospice, nearly six months after she was found unresponsive in her bathtub.

“My family must find a way to live with her in spirit and honor her memory. Our loss is unimaginable,” Brown said through his lawyer, last week.

The funeral, which was held at the Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia, was not without drama – Bobby’s sister Leolah Brown interrupted the services to speak out against Whitney Houston’s sister-in-law, Pat Houston.

She left the funeral to tell reporters that “Whitney will rise from her grave to haunt her.”

On Monday, Bobbi Kristina was laid to rest alongside her late mother Whitney Houston at Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey.