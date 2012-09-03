Bobby Brown's Wife Alicia's Seizure Brought On by Diabetes: Source
Alicia Etheredge-Brown was diagnosed when she was pregnant with the couple's now 3-year-old son
Credit: Earl Gibson III/AP
The seizure that Bobby Brown’s wife Alicia suffered in a Florida hotel room Saturday was brought on by diabetes, with which she was diagnosed in 2009, a source tells PEOPLE.
Alicia Etheredge-Brown was told she has diabetes during her pregnancy with Cassius, now 3, the son she has with Brown, the source says.
There has been no update on Etheredge-Brown’s condition since Saturday, when Brown, 43, wrote on Twitter that his wife was “recovering and in good spirits” after being hospitalized. He also asked fans to pray for the family.
Etheredge-Brown suffered the seizure in a Kissimmee, Fla., hotel room while her husband was doing a soundcheck for a New Edition show at the Gaylord Palms Resort. Brown was able to perform that evening.