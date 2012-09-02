Alicia Etheredge-Brown Hospitalized After Seizure
Bobby Brown’s wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown has been hospitalized after suffering a seizure.
According to a report in Florida, Etheredge-Brown had a seizure in the couple’s Kissimmee, Fla., hotel room while the singer was doing a soundcheck for a New Edition show Saturday at the Gaylord Palms Resort.
Etheredge-Brown, who is also Brown’s manager, was taken to a nearby hospital.
Brown later Tweeted: “The report that my wife was rushed to the hospital is true. She is recovering and is in good spirits and doing well. Please keep my family in your prayers.”
Brown and Etheredge-Brown married in Honolulu in June. The couple’s engagement took place in a very public way in 2010, when Brown popped the question at a New Edition show in Jacksonville, Fla.
Brown credited Etheredge-Brown with giving him a new lease on life after his 2007 divorce from Whitney Houston, who died last February.
Two weeks ago, the singer’s attorney announced Brown had checked into an unnamed rehabilitation center as part of an agreement after his arrest for driving-related infractions.
Brown was arrested in March for driving under the influence after he was pulled over for talking on his cell phone. He then failed a field sobriety test.