Bobby Brown Taken to ER After Seizure

Bobby Brown, 32, accompanied by his wife, Whitney Houston, was rushed to a Morristown, N.J., hospital at 3 a.m. on Wednesday to receive treatment for a seizure, his publicist has confirmed. (Thursday, Aug. 9, was Houston’s birthday, her 38th.) According to the New York Post, Brown was taken to the Morristown Memorial Hospital emergency room, where he spent 90 minutes. He was not checked into the hospital. Houston’s spokeswoman, Nancy Seltzer, said Brown had a seizure because of the intense heat and a hectic recording schedule for his new album. “He hadn’t been getting enough fluid and basically he was lightheaded,” said the rep. In response to reports that Brown — who spent time in a Florida jail for violating probation on a 1996 drunk-driving arrest for failing to take a drug test –refused to provide blood and urine samples, a representative for the R&B singer and his wife’s publicist said that Brown felt fine when he got to the hospital and didn’t feel such tests were necessary. The spokesperson added that Brown will get some rest and return to recording his album soon.