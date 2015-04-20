Bobbi Kristina Brown's Condition 'Has Not Changed,' Says Source

Despite recent reports that Bobbi Kristina Brown is “awake” in an Atlanta hospital, her condition has not changed, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Bobbi Kristina’s aunt Tina Brown wrote on Facebook (the post has since been deleted) on Sunday that the 22-year-old “woke up and is no longer on life support.” But according to an individual close to the family, she remains in an unresponsive state.

“Bobbi Kristina’s condition has not changed since she was admitted to [the] hospital,” the source said Monday.

Her father Bobby Brown, 46, also recently spread hope that his daughter had made progress.

“Bobbi is awake,” he said during a concert in Dallas on Saturday. “She’s watching me,” he added.

On Sunday night – hours before Tina Brown’s Facebook post – a family source also told PEOPLE that her loved ones had not been alerted about a change in Bobbi Kristina’s status.

Bobbi Kristina, who is the daughter of the R&B singer and the late Whitney Houston, has been hospitalized since Jan. 31 when she was found facedown in the bathtub at her Georgia home.

Last month, Bobbi Kristina was moved from Emory University hospital to a rehabilitation facility in Atlanta.

Doctors attempted to take her out of her medically induced coma in late February, but she began having violent seizures and was placed back in the coma.

“This is a horrible setback. Everyone was hopeful that this was the sign that she’d turned the corner. We were so optimistic,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

• Reporting by LIZ McNEIL, LINDA MARX and STEVE HELLING

