The singer was in Los Angeles with his wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown

Bobby Brown has a lot to deal with.

While his daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, remains in hospice care in the Atlanta area, the singer is balancing the heartache of that situation with the impending joy of welcoming a child with his wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown.

Bobby, who performed at a Fourth of July concert in Atlanta, headed back to Los Angeles to be by his wife’s side.

The two were spotted at upscale eatery Mr. Chow, where Brown was seen affectionally caressing Alicia’s baby bump.

Loved ones had gathered at Bobbi Kristina’s bedside since she transferred to her new facility two weeks ago. However, PEOPLE confirmed Monday that the Brown family – except for Bobby – have been kicked out of the facility following news that photos of Bobbi Kristina at her hospice were reportedly being shopped around to media outlets.

For his part, Bobby publicly has struggled with his daughter’s condition. (She has been unconscious and unresponsive since she was found in a bathtub in her Atlanta home on Jan. 31.) At the concert over the weekend, he forgot lyrics and frequently left the stage to hug loved ones.