The family of Bobbi Kristina Brown laid her to rest next to her late mother Whitney Houston in New Jersey.

The 22-year-old was buried at Fairview Cemetery in Westfield on Monday afternoon following the Brown and Houston families’ flights in from Atlanta. Mourners included Dionne Warwick, grandmother Cissy Houston, aunt Pat Houston, and father Brown.

“Bobby seemed out of it,” Mark Behar, a former bodyguard for Houston, tells PEOPLE. Led by Newark police on motorcycles, Brown’s gold hearse arrived at the cemetery, with additional vehicles making up the procession. Cissy Houston sat in the front seat of the car immediately following the hearse, looking sad with her hands in a prayerful position. There appeared to be a pink theme, with pallbearers wearing pink Converse sneakers and belts around their waists, while another woman was spotted wearing rhinestone-studded cateye glasses and beads. The brief service ended just after 1 p.m.

Hours before the burial was expected to begin, fans stood at the front gate of the cemetery, holding photos of Brown and her mother. Streets were closed and dozens gathered, but a heavy police presence allowed only foot traffic near the cemetery.

The emotional day follows a drama-filled funeral service in Alpharetta, Georgia, over the weekend.

Other guests at the funeral included her father Bobby Brown, family friend Tyler Perry and Monica, who sang.

After the funeral Saturday, the Houstons gathered at The Estate in Buckhead, PEOPLE confirms. Police and security made sure that only people who were invited were able to get inside or even on the premises.

A garden party at the home of Pat and Gary Houston followed, and guests were dropped off in buses. Some of the guests got off the bus and started chanting, “Krissi, Krissi Krissi” before going inside. The mood was much lighter than the funeral; the gathering was a celebration for Krissi, a guest tells PEOPLE.

Balloons and purple flowers were placed on the doorstep of Brown’s townhome Saturday.

Brown died on July 26, nearly six months after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub at her Roswell, Georgia, home on Jan. 31.

In the months since the tragic discovery, family tension and suspicions of her boyfriend Nick Gordon have surrounded Brown’s case.

Now, the only child of Houston and Brown will be laid to rest.

Gordon was not expected to be allowed to attend the burial – as family members banned him from the wake and the funeral despite pleas from the 25-year-old.

Gordon is facing a $40 million civil lawsuit. In the suit filed by Brown’s conservators, he is accused of domestic abuse and stealing money from Brown.