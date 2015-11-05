Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Write a Country Ballad Together

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made sweet music together.

The Voice co-stars recently wrote a country song together, PEOPLE has learned exclusively.

Not surprisingly, the resulting effort is impressive.

“It’s amazing how good she sounds on a pretty country song,” says an industry insider.

Shortly after the new season of The Voice kicked off, the duo got together to write the mid-tempo ballad. According to the insider, the song has yet to be cut and is about telling a lover to leave the relationship if that is what they truly want. (Reps for the singers did not comment.)

On Wednesday, the couple – who both went through divorces this year – confirmed that they officially are dating.

“They’ve been supporting each other through a difficult time,” a source told PEOPLE. ” And they’re really happy together.”

Earlier in the year, when asked if he had ever jammed with Stefani, Shelton mused to PEOPLE, “I don’t know musically what Gwen and I would probably ever have in common [laughs]. Pharrell and I probably have a lot musically in common… I don’t ever see Gwen and I sitting down and writing songs.” However, he was clearly still open to the idea when teased that they may just end up winning a Grammy together: “Maybe so, maybe so!” he answered.