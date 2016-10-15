California Kiss! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Smooch in Sunny Los Angeles

On Friday, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were caught sneaking a secret smooch outside of Joan's on Third in Studio City, California

He told haters to “Kiss His Country Ass” in his 2011 song. But on Friday, Blake Shelton was doing some kissing of his own — with girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

The couple, who have been dating for nearly a year, were caught sneaking a secret smooch outside of Joan’s on Third in Studio City, California.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Stefani, 47, was rocking a long cameo jacket, black top and patched, embroidered jeans. She kept her blonde locks back in a a high ponytail, accessorizing her look with suede boots and a pair of killer shades.

Shelton, 40, looked relaxed in an orange-and-blue checkered shirt, jeans, and trucker-hat combo. The country crooner showed off his roots in a pair of cowboy boots.

Image zoom

Shelton and Stefani went public with their romance around the Halloween holiday last year, after meeting on The Voice — where they both worked as coaches. Both stars ended long-term relationships that year, with Shelton and Miranda Lambert divorcing in July and Stefani and husband Gavin Rossdale announcing their split several weeks later.

The mother of three recently told PEOPLE that life couldn’t be better.

RELATED VIDEO: Gwen Stefani on Her Year of ‘Beautiful Memories’ with Blake Shelton

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” she gushed about her boyfriend and “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” duet partner.

The star celebrated her 47th birthday earlier this month and is the first to admit it’s been a life-changing year for her.

“I can’t say anything but ‘I’m so blessed,’ ” she revealed about her relationship with Shelton. “It’s just crazy how much happened, you know what I mean? So many beautiful memories.”

The two are also grateful for their fans, who quickly embraced them as a couple.