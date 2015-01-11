"It probably would have worked," the star tells PEOPLE

Why Did Blake Lively's Mom Tell Her to Put Meat on Her Foot?

Mother may know best, but Blake Lively isn’t always so sure.

In this week’s exclusive cover story, the actress, 27, discusses her family’s wacky side, noting a recent suggestion she received from her mom, Elaine.

“I cut my foot on some glass the other day, and she told me to tape a piece of meat to my foot,” Lively tells PEOPLE. “I didn’t do it, but it probably would have worked.”

While the Age of Adaline star didn’t take her mother’s advice then, Lively does utilize some of Elaine’s home beauty remedies, which include putting egg yolks and mayonnaise in her hair.

“I swear it works!” Lively says.

However, she doesn’t recommend her mom’s beauty tips to the users of her lifestyle site Preserve.

“Don t worry, we researched things like our Oat Bran Honey Banana Scrub with experts,” the actress says.

Still, Lively’s mom has always created memorable family moments for the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants alum, who is the youngest of five children.

“I’ll never forget the time my mother showed up with her best friend and two daughters, and all four of us dressed up in matching clothes, shoes and hats to go pick up my brother from school,” Lively says. “I thought it was a fun thing to do, but we stepped outside my brother’s school and he was mortified!

“My mom thought that was hilarious.”

Now a parent herself, Lively still receives daily voicemails from her mother.

And what does her mom usually say when she calls?

“‘Life is a bowl of cherries,’ or she’s singing songs on my voicemail,” the star says.

Quirks and all, family remains the top priority to Lively.

“It all goes back to family,” she says. “It has always been the most important thing in my life – everything I do is at the heart of it.”

