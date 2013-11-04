The actress admits she begins and ends her day with chocolate

Blake Lively Sums Up Her Fitness Routine in One Word – 'None'

As if being married to Sexiest Man Alive Ryan Reynolds weren’t enough, Blake Lively insists that she doesn’t have to suffer for her fabulous figure.

When asked if she follows a fitness routine, Lively said, “None!”

“I’m lucky to have an active lifestyle,” she says to Vogue Paris. “I’m always on the go. I don’t need to have a [trainer] or pay attention to what I eat. I can’t start my day without a cup of hot milk chocolate or finish without crunching a few dark chocolate squares. It’s good for my morale.”