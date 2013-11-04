Blake Lively Sums Up Her Fitness Routine in One Word – 'None'
The actress admits she begins and ends her day with chocolate
As if being married to Sexiest Man Alive Ryan Reynolds weren’t enough, Blake Lively insists that she doesn’t have to suffer for her fabulous figure.
When asked if she follows a fitness routine, Lively said, “None!”
“I’m lucky to have an active lifestyle,” she says to Vogue Paris. “I’m always on the go. I don’t need to have a [trainer] or pay attention to what I eat. I can’t start my day without a cup of hot milk chocolate or finish without crunching a few dark chocolate squares. It’s good for my morale.”
But any lack of calorie counting certainly isn’t hurting her career. L’Oreal Paris recently announced that Lively will be their new global spokesperson and will appear in ads for cosmetics, hair care and hair color.