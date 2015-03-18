"I'll knit or cook – or work on a motorcycle," the actress says of relieving stress

Keep an eye out for overalls and socket wrenches on Preserve, because Blake Lively has picked up a new mechanical hobby.

“I’ll knit or cook – or work on a motorcycle, a skill my husband is teaching me. One of my latest projects was painting nature-inspired throw pillows,” the new mom says in the April issue of O Magazine, on stands now, about her favorite stress relievers.

When Lively, 27, isn’t learning about bikes from husband Ryan Reynolds, or searching the Web for Taylor Swift memes, she is doting on her new daughter. The Age of Adaline star told the magazine she wants to raise her child with the same sense of magic her own mother used.

“My mom liked to infuse my life with a lot of magic. When she read my fortune cookies, the predictions were full of princesses and castles and jewels and pirates,” she says. “When I got old enough to read them, I was shocked to find out how boring they really were!”

Lively and Reynolds’s first child, whose name is still a secret, will be raised in the New York state of mind. While the Hollywood couple often travel for business and pleasure, the actress says one of her favorite cities for food is still the Big Apple.

“It’s constantly changing. I’ll go back to an area I visited four years ago, and it’s completely different. But that’s a good thing because it means there will always be new neighborhoods to eat my way through.”

For readers who can’t sample the scrumptious fare of N.Y.C. right now, Lively shares one of her own quick and delicious recipes: a hot fudge sundae.

“Forget the fake syrupy stuff. Melt down a bar of chocolate, mix it into some warmed-up whipping cream, and put it on top of ice cream. Add some sprinkles, and you’ve got a delicious treat.”

