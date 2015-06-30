Blake Lively Pays Lip Service to 'Girl on Girl' Action with Funny Instagram Snap: See the Pic!
The actress got cuddly with an adorable buddy in her Instagram pic
Talk about animal magnetism.
Blake Lively, never afraid to get cheeky on social media, showed off a fun, wild side with a hilarious Instagram post Tuesday.
In the snap, the 27-year-old Age of Adaline star can be seen kissing the nose of a giraffe, as she feeds a leaf to it while gently reining it in.
But it was the actress' caption that lit up the Instagram post.
"…that time I went girl on girl," she wrote, adding the hashtag #CouldveDoneWithALittleLessTongue.
(Something tells us hubby Ryan Reynolds need not be too worried.)
Lively certainly embraces her inner Instagram prankster, and this isn't the first time she's posted a cheeky caption or photo.
In April she shared a pic of her sister Robyn Lively shoving a celery stick up her nose during a cooking class.
And a few weeks later, the actress plastered a shirtless pic of Reynolds on Instagram, along with a naughty caption.
We have to wonder if her latest animal encounter puts Lively ahead in the famous Reynolds-Lively social media saga?