Black Celebrities Who Uplift Communities and Give Back in a Big Way

The filmmaker has a long list of philanthropic credits to his name. Most recently, he received the coronavirus vaccine on-camera in order to help de-stigmatize vaccinations amid the ongoing pandemic in a new TV program called COVID-19 Vaccine and the Black Community: A Tyler Perry Special.

Perry has supported civil rights through large-scale and individual donations, making history in 2009 with the largest-ever individual contribution — $1 million — to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in celebration of the organization's 100 year anniversary. He also has a history of covering the expenses for rent, funerals and college education for those in need, particularly in his Atlanta community.