As you have likely gathered, Blac Chyna doesn’t take s— from people.

The mom-to-be (and fiancé of Rob Kardashian) will not tolerate negative vibes thrown her way, which must be hard, because a lot of negative vibes are thrown her way, thanks to the troll-y nature of social media.

Fortunately, Chyna is a master of the clap back, i.e., the art of swiftly shutting down haters.

Here are five of her most epic clap back moments.

1. When she stood up for the not-yet-born Kardashian baby in her belly.

“To all you people out here with negative comments and insecure words (obviously because you have nothing else to do but criticize the next) I AM HAVING A BABY,” she wrote on Instagram, responding to mean comments on a photo of her getting lunch with friends. “Exactly what do you expect to see?! If I walked out in makeup and heels everyday to be beautiful to your means I WOULD BE MISERABLE AND UNHAPPY which are two vibes I refuse to transfer to my little one.”

2. When she shaded Kylie Jenner, then-girlfriend of her ex Tyga.

In February, hours after Kylie Jenner posted a “Cooking with Kylie” video segment to her app, Blac Chyna posted a video called “Cooking with Chyna” to Instagram. Her caption? “B—h Bye.” The post has since been deleted but the message rang loud and clear throughout Kardashianation. (Tyga came to Jenner’s defense, posting a series of snaps defending her and shutting down his ex.)

3. When she shaded the world by posting a picture with Kylie Jenner.

Confusing literally everyone.

4. When she wore an outfit decorated with all the nasty things her haters call her.

Get it, girl.

5. When she shut down trolls who were hating on her fiancé.

In February, Chyna took to Snapchat to defend Kardashian.

“You know what I hate the most? Whack a– b—-es,” Chyna said. “I go on Instagram and my Snapchat and people talking s–t about Rob. Right, you weak a– b— right exactly please come harder.”